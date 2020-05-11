Relief for migrants! Indian Railways’ Shramik Special trains to run with full capacity; have up to 3 stoppages

As on 11 May 2020, 468 Shramik Special train services have been operationalized in total from various states across India.

Indian Railways Shramik Special train services: New announcement by Indian Railways! The Shramik Special train services will now have up to three stoppages in the destination state, reported PTI. The Shramik Special train services are being operated to transport migrant workers, tourists, pilgrims, students as well as others who are stranded at different places. Besides, as per the latest order by the national transporter, these Shramik Special train services will now run with full capacity of around 1,700 passengers instead of 1,200 passengers.

According to Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, as on 11 May 2020, 468 Shramik Special train services have been operationalized in total from various states across India, in which, as many as 363 train services had already reached their destinations, while 105 train services are in transit.

These 363 Shramik Special train services were terminated in various states across the country like 1 train in Andhra Pradesh, 100 trains in Bihar, 1 train in Himachal Pradesh, 22 trains in Jharkhand, 30 trains in Madhya Pradesh, 3 trains in Maharashtra, 25 trains in Odisha, 4 trains in Rajasthan, 2 trains in Telangana, 172 trains in Uttar Pradesh, 2 trains in West Bengal, 1 train in Tamil Nadu.

These Shramik Special train services have ferried migrants to cities like Barauni, Titlagarh, Hatia, Basti, Tiruchchirappalli, Khandwa, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Gaya, Darbhanga, Jagannathpur, Chhapra, Purnia, Varanasi, Balia, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Katihar, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, etc. According to the Railway Ministry, proper screening of passengers is being ensured before boarding the Shramik Special train. During the train journey, passengers are provided with free meals and water.

Meanwhile, Indian Railways is partially resuming passenger train services from 12 May 2020. The passenger train services with all air-conditioned coaches will be fully reserved and will have limited stoppages en route. All the 15 passenger train services will originate from the New Delhi railway station (NDLS).