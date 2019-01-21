Private players to run Indian Railways passenger trains? Big plans for smoother operations being considered

Private players may be considered to improve the train operations and develop the national transporter’s infrastructure in the country.

Big plans ahead for Indian Railways! In a unique initiative, Indian Railways is now considering to allow private players to run the passenger and freight operations across the railway zonal networks. According to a recent PTI report, a senior member of the Railway Board was quoted saying that private players may be considered to improve the train operations and develop the national transporter’s infrastructure in the country. Recently, an event was organised by the Centre for Transportation, Research and Management, where senior officials of the Railway Board were present to discuss various plans being considered for the Indian Railways network.

Girish Pillai, Railway Board member (Traffic) was quoted saying that the senior officials of the Railway Ministry are discussing the matter of involving private players to run the passenger trains and freight operations. Across the world, there have been several changes that have come about in train operations, with significant passenger amenities. In a bid to improve and redevelop train operations in India having a world-class competency, Indian Railways is discussing the options of allowing private operators to run passengers trains. Pillai also explained that senior officials of the Railway Ministry and various experts in the field are discussing whether the private players can be permitted to fix fares and construct terminals as well. He stressed on the need to separate the freight sector and passenger services of the railway network in the country.

A few months back, Indian Railways came up with an initiative, launching a new portal “Rail Sahyog” to invite private firms for contributing CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) funds, in order to boost the infrastructure of the national transporter’s network. It was launched by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, where the new website invited private firms to invest for building passenger amenities. In addition to this, last year, Indian Railways had come up with a plan to include private players to redevelop 600 railway stations across the country.