No more overcharging of food on trains! How Indian Railways is addressing passenger complaints

Indian Railways has introduced hand held POS machines along with QR code for the generation of bills so that they can be handed over to customers or passengers.

Indian Railways cracks down on overcharging of food on trains! Several complaints have been received by the national transporter regarding the overcharging of food items that are being sold in the trains including Superfast trains. According to the information given by the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha recently, various measures have been taken by Indian Railways against the complaints that were received by them during the period from 1 April 2019 to 31 December 2019. According to the Railway Minister, during this period, a total of 1,962 number of complaints were received by the national transporter.

Indian Railways imposed as many as 989 complaints, with a total amount of Rs 75,39,800 in fines. A number of 526 complaints resulted in a warning, 273 complaints resulted in suitably advising, 55 complaints were not substantiated, while 119 were due to any other reason, the minister stated.

According to the Railway Minister, the national transporter has taken the following measures in order to curb overcharging from passengers: