New Delhi Railway Station to get world-class makeover! RLDA organizes virtual roadshows on the project

These virtual roadshows on the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment will be conducted online from 14 January to 19 January 2021. (image: Railway Ministry Twitter Handle)

New Delhi Railway Station to be world-class! The Rail Land Development Authority is conducting virtual roadshows on Indian Railways’ NDLS redevelopment project. These virtual roadshows on the New Delhi Railway Station redevelopment will be conducted online from 14 January to 19 January 2021. The Rail Land Development Authority (RDLS), which is executing the redevelopment of the railway station, is a statutory body under the Railway Ministry. There will be potential investors and developers from various nations such as Singapore, Spain, Australia and Dubai, according to various news reports. The Railway Ministry said an enriched passenger experience with complete integration of different transport modes is being planned for NDLS.

Earlier, the spokesperson of RLDA had said that the railway station redevelopment project will transform NDLS into a one-stop destination for transport, retail requirements, entertainment to offer world-class amenities, as well as curated experiences to travellers. Under the project, the station infrastructure will be upgraded and various passenger-friendly amenities will be provided such as an elevated concourse, mezzanine level exclusively for facilities like lounges, food courts, restrooms, etc., refurbished station platforms with easy access for passengers from the concourse level, an elevated road network with multiple entry/exit points, green building provision, a multi-level car parking facility among others.

The NDLS redevelopment project also involves a commercial component entailing a mix of retail, office as well as hospitality developments on around 30 acres of land, such as 5-star hotels, budget hotels, serviced apartments. The redevelopment plan also envisages a business district on outer circle of CP as well as near Bhavbhuti Marg, near to Civic Centre. The station will be integrated with the Delhi Metro corridor, Airport Express Line, and also with CP’s outer circle through a pedestrian boulevard. Besides, 5 lakh square meters area will be redeveloped at NDLS along with another 2.6 lakh square meters area surrounding the station for commercial purposes by private players.