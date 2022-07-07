Mumbai’s CSMT becomes first station to have augmented reality experience

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai has become the first railway station in India to be equipped with augmented reality screens. The futuristic technology will allow passengers at the station to get real-time digitised time table with a dedicated scrolling screen and railway information for an engaging experience.

The passengers will also be able to meet animals, witness magic tricks and snowfall, and visit any place in the world virtually. The project at Mumbai’s busiest railway station aims to generate revenue for Central Railway and offer passengers fun and infotainment during wait periods.

Augmented reality magic mirrors create a virtual world around the person standing in front of the screen. The content will change each month depending on the occasions to keep the passengers engaged. The digital train schedule will also be updated from time to time.

The terminal in Mumbai sees an average footfall of five to eight lakhs a day. The Central Railways is looking to bring in around Rs 50,00,000 in revenues in five years.

CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ TERMINUS DEVELOPMENT

Apart from the augmented reality mirror screen, Central Railway also threw open the pod hotel at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus last week. Sleeping pods are a Japanese concept that allows railway passengers to get rest at the stations without having to pay a heavy price.

“Central Railway has brought in new initiatives through non-fare Revenue. These are benefitting passengers and also fetching revenue for Railways. Adding in its endeavour now, a Pod hotel is opened for passengers at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Mumbai,” Central Railway said.

Last year, a pod hotel was opened at Western Railways’ Mumbai Central station.

“There are a total of 40 pods, including 30 single pods, six double pods, and four family pods,” Central Railway added.

“This classy air-conditioned accommodation pod hotel will provide full privacy, mobile charging facility, locker room facility, fire alarm, intercom, deluxe toilet & bathroom etc. Booking of these pods can be done through physical mode (at reception) and online mode via Mobile app.”