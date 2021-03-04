Mumbai local trains between Churchgate-Virar to be safer! Indian Railways introduces first-of-its-kind system

The Tetra based Mobile Train Radio Communication system is a first of its kind system on the Indian Railways network.

Now, Mumbai local train service to be safer and punctual! In a first, a Tetra based Mobile Train Radio Communication system has been commissioned on Indian Railways’ Mumbai suburban rail network between Churchgate and Virar section, which falls under the Western Railway zone. According to the Railway Ministry, the Tetra based Mobile Train Radio Communication system is a first of its kind system on the Indian Railways network. The system, which was inaugurated on 1 March 2021 on Mumbai suburban section between Churchgate and Virar section, has an intrinsic role in ensuring safety as well as reducing delays through effective communication. Following are some key features of the Tetra based Mobile Train Radio Communication system:

The system will provide seamless communication between motorman or guard and controller or station master and cab to cab of different EMU’s (electric multiple units)

The system boasts the lowest call setup time for the fastest communication

The Tetra based Mobile Train Radio Communication system will ensure enhanced safety as well as reduce train delays

It has been installed in 200 cabs of 100 rakes

Meanwhile, the Western Railway zone is introducing several fully reserved special trains to various destinations across the country including passenger/DEMU/MEMU special train services for the convenience of passengers. According to Western Railways, the competent authority has accorded approval to run a total of 33 special trains with 65 services having a composition with second general class, DEMU and MEMU coaches as unreserved trains instead of reserved special trains with effect from 4 March 2021 till further advice. As many as 29 trains of these 33 special trains will be of passenger train category, while the rest of the three trains will be of Mail/Express category. The national transporter has requested all railway passengers to ensure social distancing, wear face masks and follow all other protocols of COVID-19.