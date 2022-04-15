Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet train trials to be conducted at 350 kmph, comparable to take-off speed of airplanes

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project: The trials of India’s first Bullet Train will be conducted at a speed of 350 kmph, comparable to the take-off speed of airplanes. The first such trial run of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train will be conducted between Bilimora and Surat in Gujarat in the year 2026, followed by other stretches, according to officials quoted in a PTI report. The operational speed of these high-speed trains will be 320 kmph. An official said that the project will be a gamechanger for passengers and competition to air travel. The high-speed trains will have more leg space, less check-in time, and connectivity, which is denied on-board airplanes.

According to the officials, the Bullet Trains will run on special tracks “slab track system”, popularly known as HSR technology for tracks’ construction, patented by Japan. They further said trains running at 350 kmph speed will be fit to run on these rail tracks. The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train service will come at a fare at par with a flight’s economy-class and is expected to have a higher free-luggage limit, according to sources quoted in the report. With the Assembly polls nearing in the state of Gujarat, the thrust is on speeding up the Bullet Train project and taking a stretch for trial, especially in Gujarat where the NHSRCL has already acquired 99 per cent of the land required for the project.

Utilizing designs procured from Japan, the development is being done through the Full Span Launching Method, one of the world’s most sophisticated bridge construction technology. Between Bilimora and Surat, the NHSRCL has built 200-250 pillars per month. The longest bridge under the MAHSR project, being constructed bearing turbulent winds as well as tidal waves over the river Narmada, will be completed by July 2024. The bullet train corridor’s total length is 508.17 kilometres and the high-speed train is expected to take around 2 hours and 58 minutes to travel between the cities of Ahmedabad and Mumbai.