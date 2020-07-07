Mission Sheeghra: Indian Railways’ freight trains run at 100 kmph under Lucknow division; details

Under ‘Mission Sheeghra’ of Indian Railways , freight trains attained a maximum permissible speed of 100 km per hour. (Representative image)

Mission Sheeghra: Indian Railways takes another major leap in freight train operations! In a bid to serve Indian Railways’ freight customers with a smile, the Lucknow Division of the national transporter takes a big step. Under ‘Mission Sheeghra’ of Indian Railways, freight trains attained a maximum permissible speed of 100 km per hour. According to Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry, the freight trains in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, ran at a maximum permissible speed of 100 km per hour, under ‘Mission Sheeghra’. The freight trains at a maximum permissible speed of 100 km per hour were run on the network of the Northern Railway zone.

As freight trains continue to ensure the availability of essential supplies in all parts of the country even in this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic crisis, Indian Railways is trying to improve the average speed of these trains. Last month, the Railway Ministry said as on 21 June 2020, the average speed of freight trains had almost doubled as compared to the trains’ average speed of last year. As per the details shared by the ministry, the average speed of freight trains during June 2019 was 23 km per hour. While as per the data recorded on 21 June 2020, the average speed of freight trains was 42 km per hour, in June 2020.

Interestingly, Indian Railways recorded 100 per cent punctuality of trains for the first time, recently. On 1 July 2020, as many as 201 train services were operated on the Indian Railways network and all the 201 trains, without any delay, reached their destinations, at the correct time. According to the national transporter, the previous best record for the punctuality of trains was 99.54 per cent on 23 June 2020, with just one train getting delayed. Besides freight trains and Shramik special trains, only 15 pairs of AC Specials and 200 Passenger Special Trains are being run at present.