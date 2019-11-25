Look forward to better meals on Indian Railways trains! IRCTC takes 5 big steps to improve food quality

IRCTC catering supervisors have been deployed for monitoring food quality in trains (representative image)

Soon, Indian Railways passengers can look forward to better meals on trains! The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the catering arm of the Railway Ministry, has taken some significant steps towards improving the quality of the meals and food services being served to passengers onboard. According to a recent circular issued by the Railway Board, the full menu for Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto & Mail/Express trains has been revised and the prices of meals served these trains will also go up to ensure quality. Apart from this, IRCTC has taken some measures in order to bring a comprehensive change in the food services on trains. Some of these steps taken by IRCTC, in this regard, are as follows:

1. IRCTC issued notices to 47 catering service providers; contracts of 24 providers discontinued:

IRCTC has issued notices to as many as 47 onboard catering service providers on the network, giving them directions to bring about noticeable changes in the standard of the catering service. This number is 13 per cent of the total onboard catering contracts of 358, operational in trains. Out of these, IRCTC has discontinued the contracts for 24 service providers for not meeting the stipulated performance standards. The performance of the remaining 23 contractors is under study and after the reassessment, the required action will be taken.

2. IRCTC catering supervisors deployed for monitoring food quality in trains

In order to increase the monitoring and check the condition of food services on trains in real-time basis, IRCTC has deployed its catering supervisors as well as assistants in most of the passenger trains. This step has also allowed for addressing the grievances of the passengers onboard.

3. Third party audit on catering services

IRCTC has also been conducting audits in various passenger trains, food plazas, base kitchens through some third party auditors for monitoring food quality and hygiene levels in the catering service units.

4. Installation of CCTV cameras in kitchens

In order to keep a constant check of the process of cooking of meals, IRCTC has installed CCTV cameras in all the kitchens under its management. With the provision of CCTV cameras, the kitchens can be viewed live through the Rail Drishti dashboard and passengers can get real-time information. This allows for checking the preparation of the meals and the hygiene standards maintained by the kitchen

5. On board billing through POS machines

IRCTC has started mandatory billing through POS machines for passengers opting for the onboard catering services. The use of biodegradable packaging material of the meals served in trains has also been taken up.