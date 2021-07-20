Indo-Nepal rail connectivity: Indian Railways completes trial of 110kmph between Jayanagar-Kurtha; watch video

A speed trial was completed successfully at a speed of 110 km per hour on the 35 kilometre long newly-gauge converted section between Jayanagar and Kurtha.

Indo-Nepal Rail Connectivity: In the first phase of Indian Railways’ Jayanagar-Bardiwas rail project, recently a speed trial was completed successfully at a speed of 110 km per hour on the 35 kilometre long newly-gauge converted section between Jayanagar and Kurtha in the neighbouring country, Nepal. The 68.72 kilometre long Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway project has been funded by the Indian Government entirely. According to the Railway Ministry, train operations on the Jayanagar-Kurtha section will facilitate movement between the two nations, as well as boost trade and develop the surrounding regions. Here, watch the video of speed trial, shared by the Railway Ministry:

The section from Jayanagar to Kurtha is 34.90 kilometres long and is a part of the Jaynagar-Bijalpura-Bardibas railway project of Indian Railways. Earlier this year, the Railway Ministry had said that the rail line from Jayanagar in the district of Madhubani, Bihar has been linked to Kurtha in Nepal under the first phase of this project. The line was said to be extended up to Bijalpura by March 2021. An amount of around Rs 550 Crores has been spent by the Government of India for the section up to Bijalpura which is further 17 kilometres from Kurtha. The new railway line, after Bijalpura, will be developed till Bardibas once the land is handed over by the Nepal Government for the project, the ministry had said.

Jayanagar is located at a distance of 4 Kilometres from the India-Nepal border. This railway route has Janakpur, which is a world-famous pilgrim centre in Nepal, situated at a distance of 29 Kilometres from Jayanager. IRCON had undertaken the project and it was reported that all rail engineering and infrastructure works were already complete. To run trains on this railway route, KRCL had supplied two sets of 1600 HP DEMU passenger rakes. These two DEMU rakes, which were handed over to Nepal on 18 September, 2020, had two air-conditioned coaches each apart from non-AC coaches. In Nepal, this is said to be the first Broad Gauge passenger rail service. Prior to this, a narrow gauge service was running by Nepal between Jayanagar and Janakpur till the year 2014.