Indian Railways to refund this whopping amount to passengers for cancellation of 94 lakh ticket bookings

Indian Railways to refund around Rs 1,490 crore for cancellation of 94 lakh ticket bookings made by passengers for journey dates falling under the lockdown period! According to top railway officials quoted in a PTI report, for 55 lakh bookings made by passengers for travel between March 22 and April 14, the national transporter will refund Rs 830 crore. Besides, Rs 660 crore will be refunded to passengers for around 39 lakh bookings made for train journeys between April 15 and May 3. Piyush Goyal-led Indian Railways had largely suspended its passenger train services on March 22, three days before the 21-day countrywide lockdown came into force. Earlier this week, PM Modi extended the lockdown period till May 3.

The national transporter had not stopped ticket bookings for train journeys beginning April 15. Indian Railways stated that the money will be refunded online to passengers or customers automatically. On the other hand, those who booked their journey tickets through reservation counters can claim the refund on their tickets till July 31.

The national transporter had said that no advance reservation including e-tickets, will be allowed till further orders from the government, however, the online cancellation facility will remain operational. By issuing a statement, Indian Railways said that the person will be given full refund on cancelled train service. However, the convenience fee, which is nominal and is used for day-to-day maintenance as well as upgradation of the ticketing facility, is not refunded.

According to the report, for booking non AC travel, IRCTC charges a convenience fee of Rs 15 per ticket and for AC and first class tickets, the corporation charges a convenience fee of Rs 30. Indian Railways also said that a full refund will also be given to those cancelling advance ticket bookings for trains that are not yet cancelled. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, nearly 8.5 lakh tickets on an average, were booked on the IRCTC web portal daily, the report added.