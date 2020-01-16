Indian Railways starts new Humsafar Express and weekly superfast train services between Madhupur and Delhi

The trains will be operated under the Eastern Railway zone of Indian Railways.

Good news for Indian Railways passengers! From now on, travelling between Madhupur in Jharkhand and Anand Vihar in Delhi would be more comfortable and convenient. Recently, Piyush Goyal chaired Railway Ministry has introduced two new trains, which will run between Madhupur and Anand Vihar. On 14 January 2020, the Railway Minister flagged off two new weekly Express trains- train number 22465/22466 Madhupur – Anand Vihar (T) – Madhupur Baba Vaidyanath Dham Deoghar Weekly Superfast Express and train number 22459/22460 Madhupur – Anand Vihar (T) – Madhupur Baba Vaidyanath Dham Deoghar Weekly Humsafar Express, through video conference. Both the trains will be operated under the Eastern Railway zone of Indian Railways.

According to a press release issued by Eastern Railways, train number 22466 Anand Vihar (T) – Madhupur Weekly Express started its regular service from 15 January 2020. The train leaves Anand Vihar at 12.45 PM on Wednesdays and arrives Madhupur at 5.45 AM the next day. On the return journey, train number 22465 Madhupur – Anand Vihar (T) Weekly Express will leave Madhupur with effect from 16 January 2020 at 12.00 PM o­n Thursdays and the train will arrive Anand Vihar at 6.15 AM the next day.

On the other hand, train number 22460 Anand Vihar (T) – Madhupur Weekly Humsafar Express will commence regular train service with effect from 20 January 2020. The train will leave Anand Vihar at 12.45 PM on Mondays and will reach Madhupur at 5.45 PM the next day. On the return journey, train number 22459 Madhupur – Anand Vihar (T) Weekly Humsafar Express will leave Madhupur with effect from 21 January 2020 at 12.00 PM o­n Tuesdays and will reach Anand Vihar at 6.15 AM the next day.

En route both ways, the trains will halt at Jasidih, Mokama, Jhajha, Kiul, Patna, Ara, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Allahabad and Kanpur railway stations. Train number 22466/22465 Anand Vihar (T) – Madhupur – Ananda Vihar (T) Baba Vaidyanath Dham Deoghar Weekly Superfast Express consists of AC, sleeper class as well as general second class accommodation. While train number 22460/22459 Anand Vihar (T) – Madhupur – Ananda Vihar (T) Baba Vaidyanath Dham Deoghar Weekly Humsafar Express will only­ offer AC 3-tier accommodation to passengers.