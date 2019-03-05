Indian Railways revamps Lonavala station! Visit your favourite holiday destination in comfort; see pics

The national transporter has redeveloped the Lonavala railway station in Maharashtra.

Lonavala station redevelopment: Indian Railways in its mission to upgrade the railway infrastructure, is giving a new makeover to railway stations across the country. Recently, the national transporter has redeveloped the Lonavala railway station in Maharashtra. Incidentally, Lonavala is a favourite tourist hotspot and with the station makeover, it is likely to attract even more tourists. The redevelopment of the station included the replacement of old CSMT end FOB (Foot Over Bridge), improvement of booking office at the market side, improvement of circulating area as well as the parking area. Also, a cover has been provided over platform number 2/3 at both ends along with resurfacing of the platform. The waiting hall, SM Office and electrical and S&T equipments have been upgraded and provision of garbage bins at the station has been made as well.

Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry under its station redevelopment and beautification programme has renovated and beautified several railway stations over the last few months. As many as 68 railway stations are being redeveloped by the end of this fiscal year. Earlier, the ministry said that the purpose to upgrade the rail infrastructure is to provide passenger-friendly amenities and facilities for railway passengers to have a better and memorable rail experience.

The waiting hall, SM Office and electrical and S&T equipments have been upgraded.

Some of the railway stations, which have undergone massive transformation recently are New Delhi railway station, Mathura Junction, Haridwar junction, Jaipur Junction among others. All these railway stations have been given a makeover with some major upgradations such as setting up of new lounges, benches, installation of LED lights, beautification of station buildings etc.

Incidentally, Lonavala is a favourite tourist hotspot and with the station makeover, it is likely to attract even more tourists.

Meanwhile, two prominent railway stations namely, Habibganj station and Gandhi Nagar station are being redeveloped to be the first two world-class stations of Indian Railways. Both the railway stations are being equipped with various state-of-the-art airport-like features. Recently, it was reported that the Indian Railway Station Development Corporation (IRSDC) will invest an amount of Rs 7,500 crore this year, for the redevelopment of 50 railway stations across the country. The IRSDC is the government’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), which is responsible for developing new and redeveloping existing railway stations across India.