Indian Railways’ New Delhi Railway Station re-certified with Platinum Green Station rating by IGBC; details

NDLS in the national capital has been re-certified with the Platinum Green Station rating by Indian Green Building Council.

Indian Railways’ New Delhi railway station makes big achievement for being eco-friendly! Recently, the New Delhi railway station (NDLS) in the national capital has been re-certified with the Platinum Green Station rating by Indian Green Building Council. Some of the key features of the New Delhi railway station include passenger-friendly amenities, health, hygiene, and sanitation initiatives, as well as energy and water efficient measures. A few days ago, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station became the first Indian Railways’ station in the state of Maharashtra to be awarded Gold certification under Confederation of Indian Industry’s IGBC ratings.

Some of the environment-friendly features of CSMT include electric charging points at parking spaces to encourage electric 2 and 4 wheelers in parking lot, 245 kWp solar panels, replacement of 100% lamps with LED fixtures, installation of 17 occupancy sensors in various offices and waiting rooms, energy efficient BLDC and HVLS fans, installation of installed saying “Avoid Usage of Plastic Bags” signages, Comprehensive Mechanized Cleaning done at concourse, parking places, circulating areas, station platforms, rail tracks, rooftops, waiting halls, shutters, etc. Besides, smart passenger amenities like WiFi, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, Food Court, Tourism Information and Booking Centre, Pharmacy and Medical Facility, etc., have been provided.

A first-of-its-kind holistic rating in the country- the IGBC Green Railway Stations rating system aims to address environmental sustainability in railway stations across the Indian Railways network. The overarching objective of the IGBC rating system is to facilitate the adoption of green concepts, thereby minimize the adverse environmental impacts due to station maintenance and operation, as well as enhance the overall commuter experience at the railway station. The IGBC Green Railway Stations rating system is said to help the station management to understand their present position with respect to the station’s ‘green performance’ and the steps that need to be taken in order to enhance the performance on a continual basis.