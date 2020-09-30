Indian Railways’ New Delhi railway station project gathers steam – get ready for world-class travel experience

The project's objective is to position the NDLS as a multi-modal hub.

Redevelopment of Indian Railways New Delhi Railway Station picks speed! Recently, Indian Railways’ Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) conducted the second online pre-bid meeting for the redevelopment of New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS). The meeting was attended by over 25 participants including SNCF, Anchorage Infrastructure, Tata Projects Limited, I Squared Capital, GMR Group, Adani Group. According to RLDA, the last date of submission of the bid for the NDLS redevelopment project is 6 November 2020. The spokesperson of RLDA said that the NDLS redevelopment project will transform the railway station into a one-stop destination for transport, entertainment, retail requirements to offer convenience, world-class amenities, as well as curated experiences to passengers.

Also, the project is expected to give a boost to the real estate development of the surrounding regions, create numerous employment opportunities and augment the tourism potential. The NDLS redevelopment is a flagship station redevelopment project of Indian Railways that is expected to incur a capital expenditure of around Rs 6,500 crore.

The project’s objective is to position the NDLS as a multi-modal hub by upgrading infrastructure and provisioning for passenger-friendly amenities such as an elevated concourse, refurbished station platforms with easy access from the concourse level, mezzanine level exclusively for facilities like food courts, lounges, restrooms, etc., a multi-level car parking facility, an elevated road network with multiple entry/exit points, green building provision among others.

The station redevelopment project also includes a commercial component entailing a mix of office, retail and hospitality developments like budget hotels, 5-star hotels as well as serviced apartments on a land of around 30 acres. The plan also envisages a business district to be situated on CP’s outer circle and near Bhavbhuti Marg, near to Civic Centre. The station redevelopment project will be integrated with DMRC corridor, Airport Express Line, and with the outer circle of CP through a pedestrian boulevard. An area of 5 lakh square meters at the NDLS will be redeveloped and also, another 2.6 lakh square meters area surrounding it for commercial purposes by private players.