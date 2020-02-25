Indian Railways Jhunjhunu station in Rajasthan redeveloped with beautified walls & new facilities! See pics

The total cost of the Jhunjhunu station redevelopment has been done at a cost of Rs 41 lakhs.

Indian Railways Jhunjhunu station is completely redeveloped with a beautiful station building and passenger-friendly facilities! The Jhunjhunu railway station falls under the Jaipur division of the North Western Railway (NWR) zone of the Railway Ministry and serves the Jhunjhunu district in the state of Rajasthan. A North Western Railway (NWR) official told Financial Express Online that as part of the redevelopment program, the Jhunjhunu station building has been renovated with new passenger-friendly amenities and the station car parking area has also been reconstructed.

According to the North Western Railways zone, the various important tasks which have been implemented as part of the Jhunjhunu station redevelopment plan are as follows:

Jhunjhunu railway station redevelopment project: Salient features

The green patch has been developed in the park area of the station

Yoga art painting has been done at the station walls

A water fountain has been set up in the park

The boundary wall has been reconstructed

Chequered tiles have been constructed on the footpath in the park area

Jhunjhunu station building circulating area has been renovated

A monumental national flag been installed at the station

The station name board has been changed

The walls of the circulating area and station building have been beautified, depicting the local art and culture

The water supply has been improved at the station for passengers

Broken kota stone have been replaced on the platform floors

Broken granite tiles have been replaced have been replaced in water booth

A new Divyang-specific toilet has been constructed for the convenience of differently-abled passengers

The foot-over-bridge (FOB), shed and coping wall have been painted

The car parking area at the Jhunjhunu station has been reconstructed:

The parking area has been increased for the accommodation of more vehicles

The boundary wall of the parking area has been reconstructed

According to the official, the approximate cost at which new passenger-friendly facilities have been made available at the station is Rs 10 lakh. The approximate cost of redevelopment of the station building is Rs 30 lakh, while the cost of reconstruction of the car parking area has been done at Rs 1 lakh. Hence, the total cost of the Jhunjhunu station redevelopment has been done at a cost of Rs 41 lakhs.