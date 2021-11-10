Indian Railways introduces state-of-the-art Unified Command and Control Centre; see salient features here

Giving a boost to 'Digital India', the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railways has launched this state-of-the-art facility with advanced features.
New state-of-the-art technology in Indian Railways: In a unique initiative, the national transporter has introduced a Unified Command and Control Centre. Giving a boost to ‘Digital India’, the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railways has launched this state-of-the-art facility with advanced features. According to Western Railways, the UCCC will enable data collection, data monitoring and help in making real-life decisions, thereby, improving safety as well as resource optimization. The UCCC, set up over an area of 587 square metres, is aesthetically designed with ergonomic features and a modern, state of the art ambience.
The UCCC comprises of three distinct areas, viz. centre comprises of segmented video walls in nine columns and two rows as well as 18 number of 55-inch TVs and eight control work stations for monitoring the core areas consisting of Operating and Safety Customer Delight, Health and Security, Capacity Expansion and Developmental Works, Asset Management of both Fixed & Rolling infrastructure, Finance, HR & Procurement, Monitoring of Nadurbar Area and Monitoring of Valsad Area. Following are some of the salient features of the Unified Command and Control Centre:
- It integrates information systems across the core function of Indian Railways- operations; commercial; Asset Management of both the fixed and rolling infrastructure; HR; Finance; procurement and produces robust data-driven cross-functional visualization tool kits for enhancing the immediate, medium and long-term all-round performance of the division.
- It also unifies through dedicated communications and IT application packages, the dispersed geographical control jurisdictions of Mumbai Central control, Valsad control area and Nandurbar Control Area.
- The UCCC also provides for a Centralized Event Management System, which involves monitoring, remote management as well as troubleshooting of over 2700 camera network.
- It provides for a seamless facility for Disaster Management on the Mumbai Division with streaming information on almost every aspect of relevance, including rainfall, flooding, trespassing as well as communication with external agencies.
