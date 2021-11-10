Indian Railways introduces state-of-the-art Unified Command and Control Centre; see salient features here

The UCCC will enable data collection, data monitoring and help in making real-life decisions, thereby, improving safety as well as resource optimization.

New state-of-the-art technology in Indian Railways: In a unique initiative, the national transporter has introduced a Unified Command and Control Centre. Giving a boost to ‘Digital India’, the Mumbai Central Division of Western Railways has launched this state-of-the-art facility with advanced features. According to Western Railways, the UCCC will enable data collection, data monitoring and help in making real-life decisions, thereby, improving safety as well as resource optimization. The UCCC, set up over an area of 587 square metres, is aesthetically designed with ergonomic features and a modern, state of the art ambience.

The UCCC comprises of three distinct areas, viz. centre comprises of segmented video walls in nine columns and two rows as well as 18 number of 55-inch TVs and eight control work stations for monitoring the core areas consisting of Operating and Safety Customer Delight, Health and Security, Capacity Expansion and Developmental Works, Asset Management of both Fixed & Rolling infrastructure, Finance, HR & Procurement, Monitoring of Nadurbar Area and Monitoring of Valsad Area. Following are some of the salient features of the Unified Command and Control Centre: