Indian Railways gets a boost! MoU with Germany to help in operation of passenger trains, high-speed rail & more

The MoU for technological cooperation in Railway Sector will enable cooperation in many areas.

Indian Railways all set for a big boost! Soon, passenger train operations, freight train operations and many other railway areas will get a major uplift. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired Union Cabinet recently approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Piyush Goyal-led Railway Ministry with Germany’s DB Engineering and Consulting GMBH for technological cooperation in the railway sector. According to a Cabinet release, the MoU was signed in the month of February 2020. The Railway Ministry further stated that the MoU for technological cooperation in Railway Sector will enable cooperation in many areas, which are as follows:

1) Operations of freight train services including automotive transport, cross-border transport and logistics

2) Operations of passenger train services including high-speed trains and cross-border traffic

3) Infrastructure building as well as management including dedicated freight corridors (DFCs) and also, development of passenger stations

4) Establishment of a modern and competitive railway organization. This will include improvement of organizational structures and also, railway

reformation

5) Information Technology (IT) solutions for railway operations, sales and marketing as well as administrative purposes

6) Predictive maintenance

7) Operation of private train services

8) Also, any other area with mutual agreement in writing between the two parties

The Railway Ministry stated that it has signed MoUs, Memorandums of Cooperation (MoCs), Joint Declarations of Intent (JDIs), Administrative Arrangements (AAs) for technical cooperation in the railway sector with various foreign governments as well as National Railways in respect of identified areas of cooperation. These areas include speed raising of existing routes, high speed rail, heavy haul operations, setting up of world class railway stations as well as modernization of rail infrastructure among many others.

At present, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC) Limited is working towards the development of many airport-like stations across the country. Some of the upcoming world-class stations include Gandhinagar, Habibganj, Chandigarh, Anand Vihar, etc.