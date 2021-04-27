Indian Railways deploys 2670 covid care beds at nine stations; details

None of the covid care coach facilities have registered any casualties, according to the Railway Ministry.

During the current raging second spell of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Railway Ministry is swiftly meeting the demand of the state governments for the facility of covid care isolation coaches with its fleet of 4000 coaches with a capacity of 64000 number of beds. As per data given by the ministry, these covid care facilities are seeing a steady intake of patients registering a cumulative admission of as many as 81 novel coronavirus positive patients and subsequent discharge of 22 patients till now. None of the covid care coach facilities have registered any casualties, according to the Railway Ministry. The updated status of these covid care isolation coaches positioned at nine major stations in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Delhi are as follows:

In Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, the national transporter has deployed as many as 20 covid care isolation coaches. These coaches boast a capacity of 292 beds. Three patients were admitted and are currently using the facility.

In Maharashtra’s Nandrubar, a total of 24 covid care isolation coaches have been deployed with a capacity of 292 beds. Till date, this facility has registered 73 admissions. Of the admission of 55 patients in the current Covid spell, seven patients have already been discharged. During the day (26 April 2021), four new admissions were recorded. The Unit has 326 number of beds, that are still available for Covid patients.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, though covid care isolation coaches have not been requisitioned by the UP government yet, 10 covid care coaches each are placed at Bareli, Faizabad, Bhadohi, Varanasi and Nazibabad, totalling to a capacity of 800 beds in 50 coaches.

In the national capital, Indian Railways has catered to the Delhi governments’ full demand for 75 covid care coaches with 1200 number of beds. As many as 50 covid care coaches are positioned at Shakurbasti railway station and 25 coaches are deployed at Anand Vihar railway station. Five patients were currently admitted at Shakurbasti facility and one patient has been discharged. Last year, in the first Covid wave, a total of 857 patients were admitted and discharged at Shakurbasti facility.