Indian Railways 1st IRCTC pod hotel coming up at Mumbai Central station soon; check unique facts

The pods will provide the accommodation facility for upto 12 hours.

IRCTC Pod Hotel: Indian Railways passengers will soon be able to avail affordable and comfortable lodging experience at the Mumbai Central railway station! Indian Railways’ very first pod hotel is going to come up at the Mumbai Central station, developed by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). IRCTC, the tourism arm of Indian Railways, is constructing as many as 30 pods at the Mumbai Central station. An IRCTC official told Financial Express Online that the tendering is currently in process.

The pod hotel has been targeted to start services by the month of December 2020, according to IRCTC. The pods will be constructed within the first six months after the tender is finalized, the official said. The details of the pod hotel coming up at the Mumbai Central railway station are as follows:

IRCTC pod hotel location:

On the first floor of the Mumbai Central railway station, two non air-conditioned waiting rooms are likely to be converted into a pod hotel. The pod hotel at the station will consist of a dedicated area with small and ultra-modern capsules or pods. The service will provide overnight accommodation to passengers.

IRCTC pod hotel design:

The design and specifications of the pod capsules are going to be similar to the pod hotels which are already operational in India. The very first pod hotel in the country opened in Andheri in the year 2017. It is a privately-run pod hotel.

IRCTC pod hotel cost/charges:

The cost of availing the accommodation at the upcoming pod hotel is expected to be cheaper than the cost of the retiring rooms at Indian Railways stations.