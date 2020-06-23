Cheer for Indian Railways passengers! Shopping complexes to come up near these 15 railway stations; details

The MFCs will be set up in the vicinity of respective station complexes and fall in the circulating area of the railway stations.

Indian Railways to set up 15 multi-functional complexes! For the development and leasing of 15 multi-functional complexes (MFCs), Indian Railways’ Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has floated two RFPs. The sites that are proposed will be given on a 45-year lease for the development of MFCs, having a total plot area of around 22,941 sq metres. According to details shared by RLDA, the MFCs will be set up in the vicinity of respective station complexes and fall in the circulating area of the railway stations. The 15 plot areas for these MFCs ranges from 250 sq metres to 4850 sq metres and are spread over the states of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Haryana. Here are the sites of 15 MFCs for which two RFPs have been floated:

Siuri in Birbhum, West Bengal

Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal

Malda Town in Malda, West Bengal

Madarihat in Alipurduar, West Bengal

Rohtak, Haryana

Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman, West Bengal

Raja Ki Mandi in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Kanchrapara in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal

Nadiad in Kheda, Gujarat

Sasaram in Rohtas, Bihar

Tiruchifort in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu

Gulbarga, Karnataka

Sikar, Rajasthan

Bellary, Karnataka

Bharatpur, Rajasthan

The MFCs will offer various facilities such as shopping, ATMs, book stalls, food stalls, restaurants, medicine and variety stores, parking spaces, budget hotels, as well as other amenities for rail users or passengers at railway stations. Since they are declared as operational buildings of Indian Railways, clearances from local authorities are not required for the development of MFCs.

According to Ved Parkash Dudeja, Vice Chairman, RLDA, these MFCs will see high footfall since they will offer enhanced passenger amenities under one roof and will be located within walking distance of railway station platforms. The national transporter may provide electricity on payment, water supply, sewerage, if available. In addition, for bringing these utilities to MFC Site without any charges, Indian Railways shall provide suitable access from surrounding railway land.

A total of 52 MFCs have already been leased out by RLDA to various developers PAN India, for a lease period of 45 years. Out of these, 13 MFCs have been commissioned, while the rest of the MFCs are in various phases of construction.