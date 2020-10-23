  • MORE MARKET STATS

Boost to ‘Make in India’! Indian Railways’ Rail Wheel Factory creates history; rolls out 40th lakh wheel

By: |
October 23, 2020 11:53 AM

The Rail Wheel Factory produces railway wheels, axles as well as wheel sets, all under one roof under the Modi government's 'Make In India' policy.

The Rail Wheel Factory had manufactured as many as 40 lakh wheels in a period of 40 years.

Rail Wheel Factory: Indian Railways gives a boost to ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiatives! Recently, the national transporter made an incredible achievement with one of its Production Unit, Rail Wheel Factory (RWF) creating history by rolling its 4 millionth wheel. According to the Railway Ministry, with this, the Rail Wheel Factory had manufactured as many as 40 lakh wheels in a period of 40 years. The Rail Wheel Factory produces railway wheels, axles as well as wheel sets, all under one roof under the Modi government’s ‘Make In India’ policy, and aiming towards the Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative.

According to the South Western Railway zone, till the early 1980s, Indian Railways was importing about 55 per cent of the requirement of wheels and axles. In India, indigenous capacity was available only at Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) and Tata Iron and Steel company (TISCO). Due to the change in requirements of wheels and axles for new designs of rolling stock, the production in the TISCO plant was discontinued, the zonal railway stated. On the other hand, DSP was only able to partially meet the needs of the national transporter.

With prices rising in the world market, the cost of imports was high. It further said, financing of imports, delays in supplies adversely affected the production of wagon as well as rolling stock maintenance. Because of this reason, the necessity for establishing a new specialized Production Unit for the production of rolling stock, wheels and axles as an import substitute was felt in the early 1970s.

Therefore, the Rail Wheel Factory was set up in Bengaluru in the year 1984. The Rail Wheel Factory of Indian Railways was earlier known as Wheel and Axle Plant. The factory is a state-of-the-art plant, which is responsible to meet the bulk of the requirement of wheels, axles and wheel sets for the national transporter. Moreover, the spare capacity of supplies that are available is utilized profitably to meet the domestic demands for exports as well as non-railway customers.

