Better experience for Indian Railways passengers! Various amenities inaugurated at Mathura Junction station

Indian Railways Mathura Junction station gets various modern and passenger-friendly facilities. Recently, Hemamalini, MP, Mathura, inaugurated various passenger amenity items virtually at Mathura Junction railway station. According to the Railway Ministry, the newly inaugurated features at the railway station include extension and upliftment of platform number 07, under vehicular surveillance system (UVSS) at station’s second entry, 10 liner true colour display at first entry, lift at platform 04/05. With these new amenities and facilities at North Central Railways’ Mathura Junction railway station, the experience of railway passengers will get better. Meanwhile, the North Central Railway zone is also taking several measures to enhance the safety of passengers.

According to the zonal railway, it has taken several measures to enhance the safety of road users through fast pace creation of requisite infrastructure, running awareness campaigns for the public and modernization of existing manned level crossings. In the current financial year, major infrastructural inputs include elimination of 41 manned level crossings, development of six ROBs as well as 32 RUBs over NCR. Apart from the elimination of manned level crossings, the North Central Railway zone is also modernizing existing manned level crossings in order to enhance safety of road users and trains.

Some of the major upgradation and modernization works at manned level crossings completed in the current fiscal are interlocking of nine level crossing gates with train signal, provision of sliding boom at 39 level crossing gates as second layer protection in case of accidental breakage of primary boom, provision of electrically operated lifting barrier at 26 level crossings, provision of 266 CCTV cameras at as many as 139 gates for improved monitoring as well as secured communication between gateman and station master at 104 manned level crossing locations. Additionally, the North Central Railway has also taken steps to create awareness among road users on safety precautions that are to be observed at level crossings and safety hazards in trespassing of railway tracks.