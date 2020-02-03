Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project picks up speed! 90% land acquisition to be completed in 6 months

90% of land acquisition for the high speed rail corridor will be completed in the next six months.

Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train Project: Major work on India’s first ever Bullet Train project to start soon! The ambitious project of Modi government – the country’s first high-speed rail corridor, connecting Ahmedabad to Mumbai is expected to take rail travel experience in India to another level. Recently, Financial Express Online learned that 90 per cent of land acquisition for the high-speed rail corridor will be completed in the next six months. It is being said that this is the figure, which is required to begin the major physical construction of such projects. The overall development work on this project is expected to be over by the year 2023.

The bids for various packages have already been invited and they are expected to open in the month of March, VK Yadav, Chairman Railway Board told Financial Express Online. By the time 90 per cent of the land acquisition process is complete, the civil engineering bids for the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train project would be finalized. Besides, the design for the under sea tunnel has also been finalized.

The 508 km long high speed rail corridor project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) under which the train will be developed on Japanese E5 Shinkansen technology. The project’s foundation stone was jointly laid by PM Modi and Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan in September 2017. An amount of Rs 1.08 lakh crore is being invested in this project. The upcoming Ahmedabad-Mumbai Bullet Train is expected to cover the distance between two cities in just two hours.

Recently, the Railway Ministry sanctioned the detailed project reports (DPRs) for six more high speed rail projects- 886 km long Delhi-Jaipur-Udaipur-Ahmedabad section, 865 km long Delhi-Noida-Agra-Lucknow-Varanasi section, 459 km long Delhi-Chandigarh-Ludhiana-Jalandhar-Amritsar section, 435 km long Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru section, 753 km long Mumbai-Nashik-Nagpur section and 711 km long Mumbai-Pune-Hyderabad section. According to VK Yadav, the DPRs will be ready in another one to two years. Once the DPRs are ready, the funding for the projects can be finalized.