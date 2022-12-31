22301/22302 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express Tatkal booking begins; Check ticket price, seats, distance and other details

Indian Railways’s seventh Vande Bharat Express will start its commercial run from January 01, 2023. The booking process for the semi-high speed train has started on Friday. The 22301/22302 Howrah (HWH) – New Jalpaiguri (NJP) Vande Bharat Express train will complete its journey in 7.5 hours.

On Friday, the Railways announced the booking process for the newly launched HWH-NJP Vande Bharat Express. The tickets can be booked online or by visiting the Passenger Reservation System (PRS).

With the announcement, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has started selling tickets for Eastern India’s first semi-high speed train.

The passenger can book Tatkal tickets as the quota is available in this train. However, no concessional booking is allowed. One can book Tatkal tickets from 10 am today.

There are two types of coach for passengers – AC Chair car (CC) and Executive Chair Car (EC). The food choice is optional in this train. If any passenger opted for the No Food option, then catering charges would get deducted from the fare.

Let’s see the fare of 22301 Howrah – New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express as available on IRCTC website (Tatkal booking)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from HWH to NJP – Rs 1,800

from HWH to Bolpur – Rs 995

from HWH to Malda Town – Rs 1,160

from HWH to Barsoi – Rs 1,325

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :-

from HWH TO NJP – Rs 3,350

from HWH TO Bolpur – Rs 1,945

from HWH to Malda Town – Rs 2,205

from HWH to Barsoi – Rs 2,575

Let’s see the fare of 22302 New Jalpaiguri – Howrah Vande Bharat Express as available on IRCTC website (Tatkal booking)

AC Chair Car (CC) fare:

from NJP to Barsoi – Rs 875

from NJP to Malda Town – Rs 875

from NJP to Bolpur – Rs 1,425

from NJP to HWH – Rs 1,680

Executive Chair Car (EC) fare :

from NJP to Barsoi – Rs 1,790

from NJP to Malda Town – Rs 1,790

from NJP to Bolpur – Rs 2,665

from NJP to HWH – Rs 3,195

Tatkal Seats

A total of 6 seats are there in Executive Chair Car (EC) while 52 seats are available in AC Chair Car for Tatkal quota booking.