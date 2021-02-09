Passenger movement to get more convenient! Delhi Metro’s Kashmere Gate station gets record-breaking escalators

DMRC today commissioned 10 additional escalators at as many as nine stations including two new escalators at Kashmere Gate metro station.

Delhi Metro’s Kashmere Gate station gets record-breaking escalators! In a bid to enhance the commuting experience for Delhi Metro commuters, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) today commissioned 10 additional escalators at as many as nine stations including two new escalators at Kashmere Gate metro station. With this, Delhi Metro has taken the total tally of escalators at this metro station alone to a record 47 escalators for convenient movement of passengers. According to DMRC, these newer escalators are easy to maintain and have been updated with the latest software, providing more ease to passengers especially during peak hours.

The other Delhi Metro stations where one additional escalator each has been commissioned today are Uttam Nagar (East), Rajouri Graden, Nawada, Shadipur, Subhash Nagar, Yamuna Bank, R K Ashram Marg on Blue Line and Rithala on Red Line. DMRC stated that Kashmere Gate metro station is Delhi Metro’s only multilayered triple interchange station which offers interchange facility between Red Line, Yellow Line and Violet Line. With the addition of two extra escalators, Kashmere Gate has become the country’s only Metro station having so many escalators facilitating convenient movement of passengers between various levels.

Also, the metro station has one of the tallest escalators of the Delhi Metro rail network with a height of 14.5 metres, after Magenta Line’s Janakpuri (West) metro station which has the tallest escalator with a height of 15.6 metres. Apart from this, there are six parallel escalators for passengers to interchange between Violet Line and Red Line and vice-versa, which is probably a unique and rare engineering feat at a metro station area across global metro systems, DMRC said.

Meanwhile, DMRC is also in the process of installing as many as 22 more escalators at major metro stations across the metro rail network including five escalators at Kashmere Gate metro station, thereby taking the total escalators’ number at this metro station to 52. The other metro stations to get escalators are Shahdara, Dilshad Garden, Seelampur, Mansarovar Park, Netaji Subhash Place and Inderlok in Red Line; Model Town and Chhatarpur in Yellow Line; Jhandewalan, Rajouri Garden, Rajender Place, Tagore Garden, Laxmi Nagar and Noida Sector-15 in Blue Line; Ashok Park Main in Green Line.

According to DMRC, the installation, as well as commissioning of these 22 escalators, is expected to be completed within the next five to six months. Further, the corporation has also planned to install 32 extra escalators at major Delhi Metro stations such as Kirti Nagar, Adarshnagar, Noida Sector-16, Mundka, Vaishali, etc., by March 2022.