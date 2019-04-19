Massive boost! April-Dec 2018 one of the best times for infrastructure sector with completion of 101 projects

The projects completed during this period were carried out at a cost of Rs 1,06,966 crore.

Massive infrastructure boost! Over the last few months, several big infrastructure projects were successfully implemented by the Modi government, giving a major boost to the infrastructure sector of the country. According to an FE Bureau report, the infrastructure sector of India saw one of the best times in many years. The period between the months of April and December 2018 has been one of the most productive for the infrastructure sector, the report states. With the completion of as many as 101 major projects, the period between April and December in the financial year 2018-19 has seen a massive infrastructure development. The projects completed during this period were carried out at a cost of Rs 1,06,966 crore.

As per the data provided by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, in the month of April 2016, out of 1,061 total projects, 246 projects were on schedule, 326 projects were delayed and a total of 489 projects were without timeline. In April 2017, out of 1,247 projects, as many as 338 projects were on schedule, 317 projects were delayed and 592 projects were without timeline. In April 2018, out of 1,332 infrastructure projects, 429 projects were on schedule, 253 projects were delayed and 650 projects were without timeline. In December 2018, out of 1,424 projects, 354 infrastructure projects were on schedule, 384 projects were delayed and 686 projects were without timeline.

The period between the months of April and December 2018 has been one of the most productive for the infrastructure sector.

According to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, as of December 2018, a total of 1,464 big infrastructure projects were reported (Rs 150 crore and above). The total original cost of these projects include Rs 18,45,993.53 crore and the total anticipated cost for these projects include Rs 21,66,855.51 crore. The ministry monitors on-going Central sector infrastructure projects with time and cost overruns on the basis of the information uploaded on its Online Computerized Monitoring System (OCMS) by the agencies, implementing the projects.