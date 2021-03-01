Final phase trial of contactless ticketing system to begin in 3,000 DTC cluster buses from Monday; details

The trial of the Chartr application is already underway in all 3,760 number of buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation.

From today, the Delhi Integrated Multi Modal Transit System is all set to start the final phase of trial of contactless ticketing system in around 3,000 cluster buses run by DIMTS through the ‘Chartr’ app. The trial of the Chartr application is already underway in all 3,760 number of buses run by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), a statement issued by the transport department said. So far, around four lakh tickets have been booked using the app, according to a PTI report. The transport department mentioned that the pink tickets for women commuters, who travel in public transport buses free of cost, comprise 67% of the total tickets booked through the app.

The ticket booking through the ‘Chartr’ app is around 10,000 in total on daily basis. The ticket count through this app, in the last 10 days, has witnessed around 10% increase on a daily basis, it said. Since its trial began, the app has seen a progressive increase in the number of users and more than two lakh people have downloaded the app since its release. Keeping in view the rising number of coronavirus cases, the ‘Chartr’ application was introduced in the month of August 2020. The trial during one month period would cover all the routes of DIMTS buses. The trial of this app, in the last week of February, was extended to all 3,760 DTC buses till 31 March 2021.

According to the report, the Chartr app has been developed with the technical support of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (IIIT-Delhi). In August last year, e-ticketing in DIMTS was started on route number 473. Thereafter, the total number of buses increased to 550 in a phased manner. In the month of September last year, the trial of this app was started in DTC on route 534 in Ghazipur and Hasanpur depots. The app trial was started in a total of 35 buses from both depots.

After boarding the bus, passengers can take an e-ticket through the app. A user of the app can also see all stoppages of a bus as well as the expected time of arrivals (ETA) at a bus stand for the next half hour. Through the app, a person can buy up to three tickets for a journey. The mobile app suggests pink ticket automatically for female travellers based on the gender entered by the person. A female commuter can purchase one pink ticket for each journey. In the coming days, more features such as the option to buy a monthly pass, postpaid ticketing, pre-booking are also likely to be included in the app, it added.