Delhi’s Chandni Chowk Redevelopment Project: 90% work on central verge completed; details

Chandni Chowk Redevelopment: Over 90 per cent of work on the central verge of the 1.3-km-long section at Chandni Chowk has already been completed. While the area is open to pedestrians, it is expected that the inauguration will take place in April-May, according to sources quoted in an IE report. Horticulture work on the central verge as well as paintings on the grills will be completed by February 20. Around 15-20 light poles with CCTVs have been set up and more light poles are being added, said a Public Works Department official. Some work near Red Fort junction, Town Hall and Sunehri Masjid junction is pending, the official further said.

According to the report, the area that housed the Hanuman Mandir earlier, which was bulldozed last month, has been repaired now and covered with tiles. Near the entry to the stretch, a washroom has come up and work on three other washrooms is underway. The newly developed washroom reflects the area’s colours and aesthetic. A Public Works Department official said it consists of two toilets as well as 10 urinals for men, five toilets for women and one universal toilet for those who are specially-abled. Soon, the washroom will be open for the public to use. The rest of the three washrooms are situated near Fountain Chowk, Bhagirath Place and Town Hall. The washroom near Bhagirath Place is likely to be completed by the month-end.

In order to stop the entry of vehicles, barricades near the entrance have been replaced by a railing. To keep out vehicles, officials working on the redevelopment project are awaiting an official order from the transport department, after which the railing will be removed. The redevelopment project was first stalled after a construction ban in Delhi due to pollution in the winter season of 2019 and then a second time during the COVID-19 lockdown last year. Work on the project’s second phase, which involves restoring six arterial roads as well as building facades, is underway. Estimates for the same are being prepared by government departments, the report added.