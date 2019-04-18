Delhi to Meerut via rapid rail in 60 minutes! Work on big infrastructure project in fast-track mode

By: | Published: April 18, 2019 4:03 PM

To ensure proper regulation, all departments and agencies have been ordered to work together to make sure that the project is completed on schedule. The meeting was convened to overcome roadblocks for smooth progress of the RRTS.

A meeting was convened on April 17, 2019 by the Commissioner of the Meerut Division at her camp office, in order to review the progress of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor.

Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System: Soon people will be able to travel from Delhi to Meerut in under one hour! The much-awaited Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut regional rapid transit system (RRTS) project which will connect Delhi to the national capital region (NCR) is on fast track. Recently, a meeting was convened on April 17, 2019 by the Commissioner of the Meerut Division at her camp office, in order to review the progress of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. Sources told Financial Express Online that the meeting was convened to overcome roadblocks for the smooth progress of the RRTS project.

The Commissioner of the Meerut Division pointed out that this is the first high-speed regional rail of the country and is also a capital intensive project. To ensure proper regulation and key developments, all the departments and agencies have been ordered to work together to make sure that the project is completed on schedule. Also, any delay in the project is said to have significant cost implications and it was deemed necessary that action should not be delayed for any reason and that all issues should be resolved quickly. Further, all the issues pertaining to the Delhi-Meerut RRTS were discussed in detail along with the concerned departments. The Commissioner also directed the concerned departments to expedite the approvals and permissions required for the construction of the RRTS in Delhi-NCR.

Once implemented, the inaugural RRTS corridor which is the Delhi-Meerut rapid rail transit line will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to just 55 minutes, according to NCRTC. The high speed rapid rail smart line will connect the national capital to all its neighboring regional nodes and the RRTS trains will be available at a frequency of every 5-10 minutes.

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, the NCRTC (National Capital Region Transport Corporation), which is the implementing agency of the RRTS project, had sent the DPR (detailed project report) of the Delhi-Alwar RRTS project to Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan state governments in the month of December 2018. The Central government and Haryana governments have approved the same, but the approvals from the Delhi and Rajasthan governments are still left.

