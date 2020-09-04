Delhi Metro commuters note! No tokens, limited entry-exit, masks & more for travelling – top things to know

The Delhi Metro network is all set to resume operations in three different stages.

Delhi Metro commuters note! As Delhiites are gearing up to commence travel on Delhi Metro from 7 September 2020, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued a set of guidelines for commuters to ensure coronavirus-free metro premises! The Delhi Metro network is all set to resume operations in three different stages. Under stage one, Yellow Line, including Gurugram’s Rapid Metro will resume operations from 7 September 2020, Blue Line, Pink Line will begin services from 9 September 2020 and Red Line, Green Line as well as Violet Line will begin services from 10 September 2020. Here, take a look at the new travel protocol issued for Delhi Metro passengers:

AT METRO STATIONS

Initially, entry and exit of commuters will be allowed only through one or two identified Gates at each metro station.

For everyone, wearing of masks will be mandatory during station entry as well as during the entire journey.

Use of ‘Aarogya Setu App’ will be advisable for commuters.

Metro users will be required to undergo thermal screening at metro stations and hand sanitization at the entry/frisking point.

Those who are found to have fever or any sign of COVID-19 will not be permitted to travel.

Everyone will have to follow social distancing. Also, signages are placed on station platforms to ensure social distancing.

Only two-three individuals will be allowed to use the lift at a time, depending on the lift capacity.

Inside stations, regular announcements will be made, reinforcing the need to follow the travel protocol.

Besides, Do’s and Dont’s guidelines will be displayed at all metro stations in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also, at prominent metro stations, short audio-visual awareness films will be displayed on LED screens.

Nearly 800 officials will be deployed at all Delhi Metro stations to ensure cleanliness as well as orderliness inside metro stations.

At stations/trains, monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras for crowd management.

Moreover, Divyangjan passengers will be facilitated by trained Customer Facilitation Agents, ensuring sanitization and social distancing.

INSIDE METRO TRAINS

Passengers are allowed to sit only on alternate seats or stand, maintaining social distance.

To maintain social distancing inside the train, ‘Do not sit here’ stickers have been fixed on alternate seats.

At each station, the stoppage time of metro trains will be increased by 10 seconds and at interchange stations, the stoppage time will be increased by 20 seconds.

In all the trains, pre-recorded audio/visual announcements will be made regarding the wearing of mask and social distancing.

At terminal stations, metro trains will be sanitized.

To allow fresh air infuse in the train, doors will be kept open at terminal metro stations.

TICKETING SYSTEM

For travelling, tokens will not be permitted. Only those with Smart Card (including QR code users) will be permitted to travel, which can be recharged avoiding human interface.

Commuters can recharge their Smart Cards at Ticket Vending Machines or Customer Care centre through cashless modes. Also, Ticket Vending Machines will not accept cash.

New Smart Cards can only be purchased through cashless modes.

Commuters, for grievance redressal, will be encouraged to register their feedback/complaints only through digital means.

CLEANLINESS AND HYGIENE