Bus booking gets easier! IRCTC launches online bus seat booking facility; see features

IRCTC has recently launched online bus booking services.

Now, book bus services with IRCTC! The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has recently launched online bus booking services covering 22 states as well as three Union Territories, in a bid to provide a more holistic experience to the customers. According to the official e-ticketing and catering arm of Indian Railways, the online bus booking facility went live for the service of the nation on 29 January 2021. The integration of this online bus booking facility over the IRCTC mobile app is likely to be completed in the first week of March, which will allow passengers or travellers to book bus tickets through their mobile phones.

According to IRCTC, customers, through the new microsite www.bus.irctc.co.in, will be able to book buses of their choice along with seat selection sitting in the comfort of their homes. For providing the online bus booking services to the customers, the corporation has tied up with over 50,000 state road transport as well as private bus operators covering 22 states and three Union Territories across the country. With this online bus ticket booking facility, one can avoid the long queues of the offline ticket counters. According to IRCTC, maximum of six passengers can be booked in one transaction.

The new IRCTC feature of online bus booking will permit the customers to view a variety of buses (such as (Volvo Bus, AC or Non AC) and select the appropriate bus service for their journey considering amenities, routes, ratings, reviews and bus images available. Along with this, customers will also be able to choose their pick-up and drop points as well as timings and finally book their bus journey at a reasonable price with the ongoing e-wallet and bank discounts too. IRCTC’s new business initiative will enable the last mile connectivity to those who are already using the IRCTC services for the booking of train and flight tickets.