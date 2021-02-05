Assam gets big connectivity boost! State’s 1st heliport, 24 flight routes, airports, water aerodromes

Meanwhile, as many as 24 routes have been identified in Assam under the first phase of UDAN 4.0, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. (Representative image by IE)

Assam gets its first heliport! Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has inaugurated the state’s first heliport in Majuli district. The state government has made dedicated efforts to position Majuli as an important tourist destination, CM Sonowal said adding that the heliport would significantly facilitate tourist flow. The Chief Minister has said that his government has undertaken several projects to strengthen road infrastructure in the river island.

Assam’s first heliport in Majuli district has the capacity of the simultaneous landing of three helicopters. The heliport was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 50 lakh in order to boost tourism in the world’s largest river island. Apart from this, CM Sonowal has said that the state government has also undertaken several projects to strengthen road infrastructure in the river island, and steps are being taken for the construction of the bridge connecting Majuli with Jorhat.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has said that there will be airports in Jorhat, Lilabari, Tezpur, and Rupsi. Heliports will be constructed in Nagaon, Misa, and Geleki and the water aerodromes will be built at Guwahati River Front and Umrangso Reservoir.

Meanwhile, as many as 24 routes have been identified in Assam under the first phase of UDAN 4.0, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said. While choosing these airports, the Ministry of Civil Aviation stressed demand-driven, affordability of airfare, viability Gap Funding (VGF) to Selected Airline Operators (SAOs), the minimum performance level of UDAN flights, the exclusivity of operation on UDAN routes, the Ministry of Civil Aviation has said.

Airports Authority of India (AAI), the implementing agency, has identified 24 routes in Assam under the 1st phase of UDAN 4.0. The Selected Airline Operators (SAOs) under UDAN are obligated to commence RCS flight operations on an RCS-route within a period of six months from the issuance of Letter of Award or within two months from the readiness of the airport, whichever is later unless any extension is granted by AAI, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a written reply Lok Sabha.