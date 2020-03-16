Wow! Bengaluru Airport becomes world’s only airport to bag awards for both arrivals and departures

The awards will provide a major recognition to “service excellence” for Bengaluru airport which catered to 33 million flyers in the calendar year of 2019.

Bengaluru Airport (BLR) is the world’s only airport to bag ACI – ASQ awards 2019 for both arrivals and departures! The Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru has received as many as five ACI-ASQ Awards 2019 for Departures and Arrivals for the second consecutive year. The awards have been given based on Airports Council International (ACI) World’s Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Programme. Apart from Bengaluru Airport, Mumbai Airport, Delhi Airport, Hyderabad Airport, Lucknow Airport, Cochin Airport, Mangalore Airport, Trivandrum airport, and Chandigarh airport bagged the 2019 ASQ Awards in several categories.

In Airports Council International’s Airport Service Quality Awards 2019, Bengaluru Airport has bagged awards in as many as five categories for both Arrivals and Departures under Asia-Pacific 25 to 40 million passengers per year section. The categories in which Bengaluru Airport has achieved awards are – Best Airport by Size and Region, Best Customer Service by Size, Best Environment and Ambience by Size, Best Airport Experience in Arrivals, and Best Infrastructure and Facilitation by Size Global.

In 2018, Bengaluru airport received awards for both departures and arrivals. In fact, BLR airport is the only airport in the world to achieve this distinguished feat. Continuing its effort to provide more and more air connectivity, Bengaluru Airport will connect more international destinations such as Seattle, Tokyo and Munich, said Hari Marar, MD and CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited that operates the BLR Airport.

ASQ is considered as the leading airport passenger service and benchmarking programme in the world. The programme measures flyers’ satisfaction while they are travelling through an airport. The measurement is done based on 34 key performance indicators which include the airport infrastructure, security, check in, wayfinding, cleanliness, courtesy and friendliness of staff, quality of internet or WiFi service etc. The programme was conducted in around 350 airports across 90 countries.