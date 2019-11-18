Karnataka’s Kalaburagi airport to begin operations, first flight to Bengaluru; check dates, ticket fares

Kalaburagi airport is well-equipped with all vital and advanced amenities which are necessary to provide a world-class travel experience.

Karnataka’s Kalaburagi airport to begin operations! Marking the inauguration of the Kalaburagi airport this month, the Bengaluru-Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) flight service will begin from November 22. Star Air will operate the first flight between Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru and Kalaburagi Airport (GBR). The flight fare starts at Rs 2850. Bookings for the flight opened from November 13. With Kalaburagi (Gulbarga) airport beginning its operations, North-east Karnataka is set to have air connectivity to Bengaluru and rest of India under the Modi government’s affordable UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik)-Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS).

The Kalaburagi Airport will act as a gateway for tourist destinations including Buddha Vihar, Sharana Basaveshwara Temple, Khwaja Banda Nawaz Dargah and Gulbarga Fort. In 2008, the then Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa laid the foundation stone for the phase 1 of the Kalaburagi Airport. A trial landing was successfully done on the airport’s runway in August 2018. The airport has been built by the Karnataka State Public Works Department (PWD). The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will operate the Kalaburagi airport. Kalaburagi airport is well-equipped with all vital and advanced amenities which are necessary to provide a world-class travel experience.

Bengaluru-Kalaburagi flight schedule: The Star Air Flight will depart from Bengaluru 12.20 PM and arrive at the Kalaburagi airport at 1.25 PM. on the return journey, the Star Air flight will depart from Kalaburagi at 1.55 PM and will arrive at Bengaluru at 3.00 PM. Flights will be available three days a week – Monday, Friday and Sunday.

Passengers will fly on Star Air’s 50-seater advanced aircraft which have been manufactured by Embraer having 2 jet engines powered by Rolls Royce. Currently, the airline mainly operates flights on UDAN routes and provides services to seven Indian cities like Delhi-NCR (Hindon), Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Tirupati, Hubballi, and Belagavi.