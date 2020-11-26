Attention fliers! Check DGCA’s order on commercial international flights; details here

This means that no commercial flight will be allowed to land or take off from India.

The aviation regulation DGCA on Thursday issued a fresh circular saying that all commercial flight operations to and from India will remain suspended until the further order. According to news agency ANI, the Director General of Civil Aviation said that the order will remain in force till December 31st. This means that no commercial flight will be allowed to land or take off from India. However, there is a caveat in the new DGCA order. Global cargo flights and those with special approval from the DGCA will be allowed to operate, the circular said. On a case-specific basis, specially scheduled flights on the international routes may be allowed, the order added. Such flights would need a nod from the officials concerned.