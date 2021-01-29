Aviation infra boost! New terminal building at Jalandhar’s Adampur airport to be ready by mid-2021; details

The airport's new terminal building is scheduled for completion by the middle of this year.

Aviation infra boost! Soon, Jalandhar’s Adampur airport to get a new terminal building. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), on Friday, announced that the new terminal building at the Adampur airport in the city of Jalandhar, Punjab is expected to be ready by the mid of 2021. The new terminal building of Adampur airport has been designed to process as many as 300 passengers during peak hours with a total built up area of 6,000 square metres and canopy area of 1,920 square metres, according to a PTI report. AAI said that so far, 40 per cent of the project work has already been completed and the airport’s new terminal building is scheduled for completion by the middle of this year.

According to AAI, besides the airport’s new terminal building, the authority is scheduled to develop new apron as well as taxi-track to make it suitable for handling two A320 planes at a time. Last year, it was reported that AAI is planning to upgrade runways at seven airports by March 2022 including Jammu Airport in Jammu and Kashmir, Kolhapur Airport in the state of Maharashtra, Barapani Airport in Meghalaya, Kadapa Airport in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Jabalpur Airport in Madhya Pradesh, Tirupati Airport in Andhra Pradesh as well as Tuticorin Airport in Tamil Nadu.

Jammu Airport’s runway is undergoing expansion from 2,042 metre current length to 2,438 metre length. While, the runway at the Kolhapur airport is extended from the current length of 1,370 metre to 2,300 metre length. At the Jabalpur airport, the runway is to be upgraded by the end of this year and at the Tuticorin airport, the runway is expected to be renovated by March 2022. The Barapani airport’s runway is also being extended and strengthened. The upgradation work of the runway at Kadapa airport is likely to be completed by the month of March. The Tirupati airport’s runway will be extended by the month of December this year, from the current length of 2,286 metre to 3,810 metre length.