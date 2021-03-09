Aviation infra boost in Bundelkhand! UP CM announces new airport in Lalitpur; details here

Recently, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during the launch of 'Bandai Dam' in Lalitpur said an airport will be constructed in the district.

Lalitpur Airport: Soon, another airport to come up in the state of UP! India’s civil aviation sector is all set to get a big boost with a new airport coming in the district of Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh in the Bundelkhand region. Recently, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath during the launch of ‘Bandai Dam’ in Lalitpur said an airport will be constructed in the district. Now, wherever a person wants to go from Lalitpur, he or she will be able to visit in a short time, the Uttar Pradesh CM said. Besides, a medical college will also be established in the district of Lalitpur, according to ANI. Other than Lalitpur Airport, an international airport is currently being developed in Jewar, UP- Noida International Greenfield Airport.

The upcoming Noida International Airport has been proposed to be constructed in four phases. For the first phase of the Jewar Airport project, development work is underway. The initial traffic capacity of this international airport will be 12 million passengers per year, which is likely to be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by the year 2050, extending to different phases. The airport in Jewar will be a two-runway airport initially, however, in due course of time, the airport will be expanded to five runways. The upcoming Jewar Airport has been designed on the lines of London, Moscow, and Milan’s world famous airports.

From the airport, the first flight is likely to take off by December 2023 or January 2024. The Noida Airport is being developed by Switzerland-headquartered Zurich Airport International AG private firm while the development of the project will be monitored by Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), a nodal agency floated by the UP government. A few days ago, BJP leader and Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh said that driverless personal rapid transport (PRT) or pod taxis could be considered to provide last-mile connectivity to and from the Noida International Airport. These pod taxis are hi-tech, pro-environment, convenient, and cost-effective, Singh said.