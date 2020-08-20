Worst is over? E-commerce seeing strong order volume growth: Report

The study by Unicommerce, an e-commerce solutions platform, noted that consumer buying patterns and preferences have changed significantly.
The e-commerce sector has not only recovered from the impact of COVID-19-related lockdown but also witnessed an order volume growth of 17 per cent in June, according to a report. The study by Unicommerce, an e-commerce solutions platform, also noted that consumer buying patterns and preferences have changed significantly.
“…e-commerce has not only recovered but have grown by 17 per cent as compared to pre-lockdown order volume. The consumer buying patterns and preferences have changed significantly, categories like health and pharma, and FMCG and agriculture have seen a surge and exponential growth with the rise of a large number of first-time online users,” the report said. There will be increasing digitisation by brands across multiple categories, leading to the improved shopping experience for consumers, it added.
After e-commerce resumed operations post COVID-19, the return rate of products has seen a dip of about 10-30 per cent, depending on the category, the report pointed out. The reduced return can be attributed to the new safety norms, increasing demand for essential products, which are generally non-returnable. As the world is grappling with the effects of COVID-19, the e-commerce industry in India has seen a major boost since the beginning of this year, Kapil Makhija, CEO of Unicommerce, said.
