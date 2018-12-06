Vijay Mallya’s plea: Please take my money; I did not steal

Vijay Mallya said that the most important thing is public money and he is offering to pay back 100% that he owes. (Reuters)

Absconding Indian businessman Vijay Mallya, who is accused of defaulting on approximately Rs 9,000 crore in loans given to now defunct Kingfisher Airlines by Indian banks, on Thursday dismissed any link between his settlement offer to banks and an upcoming court verdict on his extradition to Christian Michel’s extradition from Dubai. His comments came a day after he offered to pay back 100% of the principal amount he owes to banks and the Indian government.

“Respectfully to all commentators, I cannot understand how my extradition decision or the recent extradition from Dubai and my settlement offer are linked in any way. Wherever I am physical, my appeal is ‘Please take the money’. I want to stop the narrative that I stole money,” Mallya said in a tweet on Thursday.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mallya had said that his extradition from the UK to India will take its own legal course. However, the most important thing is public money and he is offering to pay back 100% of that.

“Airlines struggling financially partly becoz of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that’s where Banks money went. I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it,” he said in a tweet.

Vijay Mallya is fighting extradition to India on charges of fraud and money laundering. Currently, he is staying in London and a UK court will pronounce its verdict on his extradition case on December 10.