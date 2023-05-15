scorecardresearch
Vedanta names Holcim executive Sonal Shrivastava as CFO

The move comes as Vedanta’s parent, Vedanta Resources, tries to trim its debt amid concerns over its ability to meet financial obligations.

Written by Reuters
It also follows a lapse in Hindustan Zinc Ltd's proposed deal to buy zinc assets from Vedanta for $2.98 billion.

Indian resources conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Monday named Holcim AG executive Sonal Shrivastava as its new chief financial officer, effective June 1. The move comes as Vedanta’s parent, Vedanta Resources, tries to trim its debt amid concerns over its ability to meet financial obligations.

It also follows a lapse in Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s proposed deal to buy zinc assets from Vedanta for $2.98 billion. Shrivastava joins Vedanta from the Holcim Group where she worked as the CFO for Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa operations, Vedanta said in a statement. Last week, Vedanta posted a 68% slump in fourth-quarter profit amid declining prices of metals.

(More details are awaited.)

First published on: 15-05-2023 at 14:00 IST

Stock Market