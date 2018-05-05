Tirupur comes to Tripura to address labour shortage

The association has written to the departments of labour and employment of various states, including north-eastern states, to fill the void in the workforce within a reasonable period, SIMA said. (IE)

The Southern India Mills’ Association (SIMA), the country’s largest spinning mills association, has decided to directly recruit thousands of job seekers for its member companies to address the increasing labour shortage.

The association has written to the departments of labour and employment of various states, including north-eastern states, to fill the void in the workforce within a reasonable period, SIMA said on Friday.

The Tripura government responded and recently organised a job mela with SIMA, following which more than 1,600 job seekers were selected and offered jobs in spinning mills in Tamil Nadu. The association is coordinating with other state governments to organise such job fairs.

According to SIMA, Tamil Nadu accounts for around 45% of the spinning capacity, 70% of the knitted garment manufacturing capacity, 22% of the weaving capacity and directly employs more than 60 lakh people. It started facing labour shortage in the last decade due to exponential growth in manufacturing facilities.

A huge number of workers from various states used to work in spinning mills of Tamil Nadu. In the major clusters such as Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul, migrant workers account for 30-90% of the workforce. With the increase in demand for migrant workers, mills started facing high attrition problem. So, SIMA has started directly recruiting for its members. The exercise began from Tripura.

According to P Natraj, chairman of SIMA, textile mills face numerous problems in sourcing, mobilising, recruiting and retaining migrant workers for a reasonable period. To address these issues, the association has written to the labour and employment departments of various states. The government of Tripura immediately responded. It came forward to extend all the support for recruitment and organised a job fair with SIMA in Agartala. Around 4,000 unemployed youths, both male and female, attended the fair. Eight member mills of SIMA which took part in the fair selected 1,635 candidates – 1,371 male and 264 female. There are 20 physically challenged candidates as well, Natraj said.

The association will soon come out with a code of conduct for employment of migrant workers as a proactive measure to make the system a success and meet legal and social requirements.