Tide turns in November for traffic at major ports

December 21, 2020 5:45 AM

For the April-November period, the traffic has fallen by 10.5% y-o-y — only Mormugao port has seen a higher volume of cargo in the current financial year than a year ago.

The cargo volumes for POL, coal, and containers have declined while that for fertiliser and iron ore have increased from a year ago. (Representational image)

After eight months of contraction, cargo traffic at the major ports grew by 3% y-o-y in November 2020. For the April-November period, the traffic has fallen by 10.5% y-o-y — only Mormugao port has seen a higher volume of cargo in the current financial year than a year ago.

The cargo volumes for POL, coal, and containers have declined while that for fertiliser and iron ore have increased from a year ago.

