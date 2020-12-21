Tide turns in November for traffic at major ports

After eight months of contraction, cargo traffic at the major ports grew by 3% y-o-y in November 2020. For the April-November period, the traffic has fallen by 10.5% y-o-y — only Mormugao port has seen a higher volume of cargo in the current financial year than a year ago.
The cargo volumes for POL, coal, and containers have declined while that for fertiliser and iron ore have increased from a year ago.
