Thermax PAT up 183%

Thermax posted a 29% y-o-y rise in consolidated operating revenue to Rs 1,469 crore during the September quarter.

Energy and environment solutions company Thermax on Wednesday reported a 183% year-on-year (y-o-y) jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 88 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company said last year, exceptional items including a voluntary retirement scheme, impairment of certain assets of Boilerworks A/S and provision for closure of German subsidiary claims had impacted the results during the second quarter of FY21. It had reported a profit of Rs 31 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY21. Thermax posted a 29% y-o-y rise in consolidated operating revenue to Rs 1,469 crore during the September quarter.

As on September 30, 2021, it had booked orders worth Rs 1,856 crore, a 67% y-o-y growth over orders booking during the Covid-hit Q2 of FY21.