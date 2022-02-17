WhatsApp update alert: iPhone users can now play voice messages in background

The feature is currently available on Apple devices.

WhatsApp update: The new update on instant messaging platform WhatsApp, is for the iOS users (iPhone and iPad models). Users can now play voice messages and audio files at the background outside of the chat window.

The feature is currently available on Apple devices. There is no information on when the update will be available for Android devices as well. The Meta-owned WhatsApp has been lately working on improving its voice note feature across multiple platforms. Earlier this month, WhatsApp for desktop got a voice message player.

Only iOS users will be able to use this feature for now. WhatsApp for iOS v22.4.75 will let users “play voice messages and audio files outside of chats”. This means, users will be able to listen to voice notes from a different chat while texting in another chat window.

The instant messaging service platform has been lately testing the global voice message player. This was first spotted on iOS last month. It was then released only for beta testers.

The last voice message update on WhatsApp received was the user’s ability to pause and resume recording voice messages. Instead of deleting or stopping the voice recording entirely, users can use the pause/resume button for their audio messages.