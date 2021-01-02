  • MORE MARKET STATS

WhatsApp recorded more than 1.4 billion voice, video calls on New Year’s Eve globally

By: |
January 2, 2021 5:51 PM

While celebrating New Year’s Eve mostly in their own houses, people across the world decided to leverage technology and connect with their near and dear ones.

WhatsAppThe New Year’s Eve in 2020 set new records for WhatsApp.

While celebrating New Year’s Eve mostly in their own houses, people across the world decided to leverage technology and connect with their near and dear ones. As partying in groups outdoors remained a cause of concern on the back of the Coronavirus pandemic, many people wished others online through voice or video calls. As a result, a surge was witnessed in the number of calls made via social media platforms and WhatsApp turned out to be one of the most used among Facebook applications. As many as 1.4 billion voice and video calls were made on WhatsApp across countries in one day, that is New Year’s Eve.

“In 2020, people turned to technology to stay in touch and get things done in the face of social distancing and stay-at-home mandates, and video calling became arguably the most in-demand feature,” Facebook said in its blog. The company added that while New Year’s is usually the busiest night for this company, the New Year’s Eve in 2020 set new records for WhatsApp. When compared to New Year’s Eve in 2019, an increase of 50 per cent has been recorded in WhatsApp calling during 2020. To be sure, December 31, 2020 marks the day for WhatsApp to have the highest ever calling in a single day.

Related News

Apart from WhatsApp, other Facebook-owned apps like Instagram and Messenger also saw an increase in engagement. According to the company, New Year’s Eve 2020 also marked the biggest day for Messenger group video calls where calls with more than 3 people in a group were made in the United States. This is twice the number of group video calls made when compared to the ones made on any average day. More than 55 million live broadcasts were done across Instagram and Facebook platforms globally on the last day of 2020.

“This year, New Year’s Eve looked a lot different, and we had engineering teams across Facebook’s apps, ready to support any issue, so the world could ring in 2021,” said Caitlin Banford, technical program manager at Facebook.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. WhatsApp recorded more than 1.4 billion voice video calls on New Years Eve globally
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt plans chat bot like Alexa, Google Voice to deliver public services
2Sony PlayStation 5 finally arrives in India on February 2, pre-orders start January 12
3Amazon gets into the podcast business