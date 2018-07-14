WhatsApp is testing these two new features: What you must know

The ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut was spotted in WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.214. (Source: Reuters)

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a number of new features in the last few months for its users. Now, if the reports are to be believed, the company is testing a new ‘Mark as Read’ feature that will allow users to mark a message from the notification panel itself. Apart from this, a feature that will allow the users to mute a chat from the notification centre is also being tested, according to a report in WABetaInfo.

The ‘Mark as Read’ shortcut was spotted in WhatsApp Android beta version 2.18.214. Since the feature is currently under development the beta testers might not be able to access it. The new ‘Mark as read’ feature will allow users to mark a messafe as read directly from the notifications centre, without even opening the chat or the app.

As of now, this feature is not available and the users have to open the app and click on the message to mark it as read. The company, however, gives a ‘Reply’ option for WhatsApp messages in the notifications panel. This Reply option will still be there and a new button called ‘Mark as Read’ will be added in the WhatsApp notification shortcut.

The mute option, meanwhile, will allow the users to mute a chat directly from the notification panel – without opening the WhatsApp app. If these two features are made available for the users, the notification panel on your phone might get a new look soon. The features are expected to be made available to beta testers soon, followed by a public roll out.

After facing criticism over the spread of fake news, WhatsApp had recently made available its ‘Forwarded’ label in a move to curb spreading of fake news and spam on its platform. The label helps users identify whether a message has been composed by the sender or simply forwarded, a move that will likely help control mass forward of fake news

This label also works for photos and videos, apart from the text. Not just this, the platform is also testing ‘Suspicious Link Detection’ feature that will warn users of links leading to a fake or alternative site with a red label.