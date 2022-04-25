Wearables: Fitness made easy with these smartwatches

Smartwatches today are a combination of everything: a companion device, a health tracking device, and also a fashion accessory. Sudhir Chowdhary picks two such watches that come with plenty of health and fitness features and are easy on the pocket too.

Fastrack Reflex VOX

Fastrack Reflex Vox comes in four beautiful colours—Carbon Black, Blazing Blue, Champagne Pink and Flaming Red. This smartwatch features a rectangular 1.69-inch high definition screen and has features like built-in Alexa, up to 10 days of battery life, 100+ watch faces and multi-sports mode.

With the increasing focus on health and wellness, this wearable boasts of an array of trackers that enable users to monitor their wellness at regular intervals. In addition to heart rate monitor (HRM), sleep tracker, daily activity tracker, Reflex VOX is equipped with blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor), stress monitor and a menstrual tracker as well. The watch includes music control, camera control, hydration alerts and notifications alert, thus providing a seamless functional experience to the users. The watch features a soft silicone band that never goes out of style. It is priced at Rs 6,995 and has been launched at an introductory offer of RS 4,995.

KEY FEATURES

Alexa built-in

Multi-sport tracker

100+ watch faces

10 day battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 6,995

pTron Force X11

Lightweight and ergonomic, pTron Force X11 features a 1.7-inch large full-touch HD colour display offering crisp graphics and amplified brightness. The elegant 2.5D curved spherical dial rests in a premium alloy metal casing. Built to last, Force X11 has been rigorously tested to ensure it makes for a perfect and comfortable all day, all night wearable accessory. Equipped with advanced health and wellness sensors, Force X11 tracks heart rate and other vital body functions like blood oxygen. From monitoring heart rate throughout the day to being reminded to take a moment to reset with a guided breathing session, and even scheduling a daily walk, users are gently nudged to complete their wellness goals.

Force X11 is compatible with the DaFit app (both Android and iOS) for an improved user experience. The watch is available in three stylish colours: Onyx Black, Ocean Blue and Suede Pink. Force X11 is available on Amazon India at Rs 2,799.

KEY FEATURES

Bluetooth calling smartwatch

1.7-inch full-touch HD colour display with custom watch faces

24-hour heart rate, blood oxygen, sleep monitor, sports & fitness tracking

Three hours charging, seven-day battery life

Estimated street price: Rs 2,799