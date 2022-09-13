Vivo Y22 budget phone launched in India; Vivo T1 5G gets new Silky White edition

Vivo has launched its new product called Vivo Y22 in India. The company has also launched Vivo T1 5G in an all-new Silky White colour option.

T1 5G will be unveiled in the new Silky White colour during Big Billion Days on Flipkart. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 695 5G processor. It is advertised to have achieved AnTuTu score of 4,00,000+. The phone also features 120Hz refresh rate along with 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Vivo Y22 is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The phone sports a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution, 530nits of peak brightness.

Vivo Y22 price

Vivo Y22’s 4GB RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage variant starts at a price of Rs 14,499. The smartphone comes in two colour options – metaverse Green and Starlit Blue and is currently available for purchase via the company’s official website.

The brand has also announced an offer to lower the price of Vivo Y22. Interested customers can avail a discount of Rs 750 on HDFC Credit card and Debit card transactions. The offer can be availed using HDFC Bank Card EMI transactions as well.

Vivo Y22 specifications

The phone runs on Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out-of-the-box. The phone features a 6.55-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution. The display has an 89.67 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which supports 70 per cent NTSC colour gamut coverage, brightness peaked at 530 nits and a waterdrop style notch to house the front camera.

It is equipped with MediaTek G70 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The internal storage can be extended up to 1TB using a microSD card. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

In terms of camera, the phone features a dual camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary camera paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. Vivo Y22 also gets a 2MP bokeh sensor paired with an f/2.4 aperture lens. There is an 8MP camera on the front for selfies with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The connectivity options on the phone include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Global Positioning System (GPS), FM radio, and OTG support.