Users churn continues for Vodafone Idea, Airtel; Reliance Jio adds 8.26 million subscribers in June: Trai data

The loss of subscribers has slowed down in June though. (Representational image)

Reliance Jio added 8.26 million wireless subscribers in June while incumbent operators continue to lose users, led by Vodafone Idea, which saw its base get lighter by 4.14 million. Bharti Airtel also lost 29,883 subscribers in June. As per data shared by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the total wireless subscriber base of the country rose marginally to 1,165.46 million in June as compared to 1,161.86 million in May. However, apart from Reliance Jio and state-run BSNL, all the other players lost subscribers.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel have been losing subscribers ever since the companies announced minimum recharge plan of Rs 35 every month. However, the results of the plan have been much fruitful for Airtel rather than Vodafone Idea. The loss of subscribers has slowed down in June though. For instance, Vodafone Idea had lost 5.69 million subscribers and Bharti Airtel 1.5 million users in May. These two operators have been locked in a bruising tariff war following the entry of Reliance Jio.

In terms of subscriber base, Vodafone Idea continues to be the largest operator with a base of 383.41 million, followed by Reliance Jio with 331.25 million and Bharti Airtel with 320.35 million subscribers. BSNL’s base stood at 116.16 million at the end of June. As on June 30, 2019, Vodafone Idea had a subscriber market share of 32.9%, Reliance Jio at 28.4%, Bharti Airtel at 27.4% and BSNL at 9.98%. The private players held 89.73% share as compared to 10.27% share of BSNL and MTNL.

Airtel continues to lead with maximum proportion of active wireless subscribers at 98.50%. In terms of broadband customers, Vodafone Idea has regained additions after losing subscribers for a couple of months. At the end of June, wireless broadband users of Jio stood at 331.26 million, followed by Airtel at 119.09 million and Vodafone Idea at 110.50 million.